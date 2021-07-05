AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Lunes 5 de Julio de 2021
Últimas noticiasTendenciasCómo llegué hasta aquíCoronavirusEstadísticas de la pandemiaESPN Newsletters
Articles

Copenhagen to host Smart Cities &amp; Sport Summit

Por
Newsroom Infobae
5 de Julio de 2021

With a focus on how to create more active and liveable cities, The World Union of Olympic Cities has chosen Copenhagen for its summit this November.

Swim in the clean harbour, ski down an urban mountain build on top of a clean waste to energy plant and the join the many cyclists in the world’s most bike-friendly city. Copenhagen offers smart solutions and is a playground for the active and a frontrunner when it comes to creating greener, more liveable and active cities. These are just some of the reasons for Smart Cities & Sport choosing the Danish Capital for their annual summit taking place November 22nd to 24th.

Usually, Smart Cities and Sport Summit is only hosted in an Olympic host city or the Olympic headquarter. The World Union of Olympic Cities has however, made an exception based on Copenhagen having hosted the 2009 IOC congress.

”As the National Olympic Committee of Denmark, we at DIF are very proud that Copenhagen will be the host city for Smart Cities & Sport. Copenhagen is a prime example of how to create urban environments that promote movement in everyday life. At the same time, the congress is a great start to the cooperation between the city of Copenhagen, DGI and DIF, which aims to make the capital the world’s most active city,” says Hans Natorp, chairman of DIF, NOC and Sports Confederation of Denmark.

Copenhagen is currently busy hosting the UEFA EURO2020, while also preparing to welcome the combined WorldPride and EuroGames later this summer and the Tour de France – Grand Départ next year.

“The election of Copenhagen as host city of Smart Cities & Sport is an important recognition. It emphasizes that internationally our city is considered to be both attractive and safe. The fact that we are able to do sports and exercise in the city is a big part of Copenhagen’s DNA. We can ride our bikes in the streets, swim in the harbors and do sports in the green spaces – and with the big variety of sport associations in Copenhagen we have a strong sense of connectedness around sport that unites us across social divisions. This contributes to making Copenhagen one of the best cities to live in,” says Lord Mayor of Copenhagen, Lars Weiss.

Sport Event Denmark also welcomes the Smart Cities & Sport Summit.

“Yet one more of the leading international sports congresses is now coming to Denmark and Copenhagen after SportAccord in 2017, and the IOC Session & Olympic Congress in 2009. We are very pleased, and we look forward to being a co-organizer again and to welcoming the World of Sports back,” says Lars Lundov, CEO, Sport Event Denmark.

As part of the EURO2020, Copenhagen has a strong focus on incorporating sustainability. This is a natural move, as sustainability is part of Denmark's DNA.

Denmark will push the boundaries of how to stage events in a sustainable and responsible way, and hope to add new dimensions to the community around the sport that we all love so much. Smart Cities & Sport will thus be a great platform to join, discuss, and share ideas.

For tickets: https://www.smartcitiesandsport.org/ i

Contacts and images

Access relevant images and films: https://rb.gy/kgma5f

Copenhagen Municipality

Heidi Røndbjerg-Christensen, press consultant

M: +45 29 63 24 20

Sm9c@kk.dk

NOC and Sports Confederation of Denmark

Britt Spangsberg, Communications & HR-manager

M: +45 21 53 61 44

bsb@dif.dk

Sport Event Denmark

Eline Andersen, senior communication manager

M: +45 51 22 53 85

ea@sporteventdenmark.com

Wonderful Copenhagen

Jonas Løvschall-Wedel, communications manager

M: +45 30 80 22 81

jlw@woco.dk

As a service to our readers, Around the Rings will provide verbatim texts of selected press releases issued by Olympic-related organizations, federations, businesses and sponsors.

These press releases appear as sent to Around the Rings and are not edited for spelling, grammar or punctuation. 

Your best source of news about the Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com, for subscribers only

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

ATRcopenhagensmart citiessportsustainabilitysummitconference2021greeneuro 2020lars weisshans natorp

Últimas Noticias

Despejada la interna porteña, Juntos por el Cambio armó una mesa política para cerrar las listas de todo el país: el nuevo rol de Patricia Bullrich

Tras la decisión de no competir en CABA, la titular del PRO, junto a Alfredo Cornejo y Maximiliano Ferraro, encabeza las negociaciones en los distritos en donde no hay acuerdo para presentar una lista de unidad en las próximas elecciones legislativas

Bono para jubilados: el Gobierno prepara una compensación por el retraso de los haberes frente a la inflación

No está definido el formato, puede ser un bono pero también algún otro instrumento para compensar los aumentos de precios

El campo prepara una marcha multitudinaria para el viernes y pide que no vayan políticos

Será el 9 de julio a las 10hs en la ciudad bonaerense de San Nicolás, organizada por productores autoconvocados. La Mesa de Enlace confirmó su presencia

Como Oliver y Benji, pero en la vida real: la impactante presentación de la selección alemana para los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio

El combinado germano apeló a los recursos del histórico animé para dar a conocer al plantel que participará del torneo en la capital japonesa. Las imágenes

La mujer detenida por destrozar una camioneta con un matafuego quedó libre: investigan la trama detrás del ataque de furia

Jésica Martínez, de 37 años, rompió a golpes la camioneta de alta gama de un abogado penalista de Santa Fe, que luego fue encontrado inconsciente en su departamento. La Justicia busca determinar qué ocurrió antes del ataque al vehículo
 MAS NOTICIAS

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Despejada la interna porteña, Juntos por el Cambio armó una mesa política para cerrar las listas de todo el país: el nuevo rol de Patricia Bullrich

Despejada la interna porteña, Juntos por el Cambio armó una mesa política para cerrar las listas de todo el país: el nuevo rol de Patricia Bullrich

Bono para jubilados: el Gobierno prepara una compensación por el retraso de los haberes frente a la inflación

El campo prepara una marcha multitudinaria para el viernes y pide que no vayan políticos

La mujer detenida por destrozar una camioneta con un matafuego quedó libre: investigan la trama detrás del ataque de furia

Procesaron a Nicolás Ducoté, ex intendente macrista de Pilar, por un caso de corrupción

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Polémica en el Reino Unido por el costo y el diseño del “nuevo” logo de la BBC

Polémica en el Reino Unido por el costo y el diseño del “nuevo” logo de la BBC

“La gente me va a mantener su apoyo”: despreocupa a AMLO revocación de mandato

La policía española interroga a 13 personas involucradas con el asesinato homofóbico de Samuel Luiz Muñiz

“¿Qué no se pudieron esperar?”: AMLO criticó la demolición del complejo Champlain en Miami

“Grotescas simulaciones”: Fernández de Cevallos criticó las consultas de AMLO

TELESHOW

Seguidores de YosStop juntan casi 50,000 firmas por su liberación: está acusada de pornografía infantil

Seguidores de YosStop juntan casi 50,000 firmas por su liberación: está acusada de pornografía infantil

José Manuel Zamacona murió de COVID-19 a pesar de estar completamente vacunado

Así fueron los últimos días de José Manuel Zamacona: “Comenzó como una gripita”

Murió Marta, la mamá de Ricardo Fort

“Parezco un monstruo”: el drama de Katie Price, la ex modelo que se sometió a cinco cirugías estéticas

DEPORTES

Como Oliver y Benji, pero en la vida real: la impactante presentación de la selección alemana para los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio

Como Oliver y Benji, pero en la vida real: la impactante presentación de la selección alemana para los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio

Antoine Griezmann, la alternativa que baraja el Manchester City que puede contribuir a la renovación de Lionel Messi en Barcelona

Leo Borg debuta en Wimbledon: el hijo de la leyenda del tenis que tuvo un paso por el cine y busca continuar el legado de su padre

Roger Federer confirmó su presencia en Tokio y disputará por quinta vez los Juegos Olímpicos

Con dudas en todas las líneas, Argentina se prepara para enfrentar a Colombia: los 4 cambios que podría hacer Scaloni