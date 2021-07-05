With a focus on how to create more active and liveable cities, The World Union of Olympic Cities has chosen Copenhagen for its summit this November.



Swim in the clean harbour, ski down an urban mountain build on top of a clean waste to energy plant and the join the many cyclists in the world’s most bike-friendly city. Copenhagen offers smart solutions and is a playground for the active and a frontrunner when it comes to creating greener, more liveable and active cities. These are just some of the reasons for Smart Cities & Sport choosing the Danish Capital for their annual summit taking place November 22nd to 24th.



Usually, Smart Cities and Sport Summit is only hosted in an Olympic host city or the Olympic headquarter. The World Union of Olympic Cities has however, made an exception based on Copenhagen having hosted the 2009 IOC congress.



”As the National Olympic Committee of Denmark, we at DIF are very proud that Copenhagen will be the host city for Smart Cities & Sport. Copenhagen is a prime example of how to create urban environments that promote movement in everyday life. At the same time, the congress is a great start to the cooperation between the city of Copenhagen, DGI and DIF, which aims to make the capital the world’s most active city,” says Hans Natorp, chairman of DIF, NOC and Sports Confederation of Denmark.



Copenhagen is currently busy hosting the UEFA EURO2020, while also preparing to welcome the combined WorldPride and EuroGames later this summer and the Tour de France – Grand Départ next year.



“The election of Copenhagen as host city of Smart Cities & Sport is an important recognition. It emphasizes that internationally our city is considered to be both attractive and safe. The fact that we are able to do sports and exercise in the city is a big part of Copenhagen’s DNA. We can ride our bikes in the streets, swim in the harbors and do sports in the green spaces – and with the big variety of sport associations in Copenhagen we have a strong sense of connectedness around sport that unites us across social divisions. This contributes to making Copenhagen one of the best cities to live in,” says Lord Mayor of Copenhagen, Lars Weiss.



Sport Event Denmark also welcomes the Smart Cities & Sport Summit.



“Yet one more of the leading international sports congresses is now coming to Denmark and Copenhagen after SportAccord in 2017, and the IOC Session & Olympic Congress in 2009. We are very pleased, and we look forward to being a co-organizer again and to welcoming the World of Sports back,” says Lars Lundov, CEO, Sport Event Denmark.



As part of the EURO2020, Copenhagen has a strong focus on incorporating sustainability. This is a natural move, as sustainability is part of Denmark's DNA.



Denmark will push the boundaries of how to stage events in a sustainable and responsible way, and hope to add new dimensions to the community around the sport that we all love so much. Smart Cities & Sport will thus be a great platform to join, discuss, and share ideas.



