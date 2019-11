This photo taken and handout on November 24, 2019 by the Italian Department of firefighters, the Vigili del Fuoco, shows rescuers intervening after a viaduct section of the A6 highway between Turin and Savona collapsed following a landslide near Savona. - WEAT (Photo by Handout / Vigili del Fuoco / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / VIGILI DEL FUOCO" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS