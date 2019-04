The filthy flood waters add insult upon injury to innumerable families already uprooted from their homes and forced to live in camps. Working through the night the #WhiteHelmets provide aid to the residents, as well as trying to save what few belongings they have. #Syria #Idlib pic.twitter.com/mKCparV3Lm

— The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) March 31, 2019