We're just weeks away from sending our next mission to Mars! @NASAInSight will help us unlock the mysteries of the formation & evolution of rocky planets, including Earth, by taking the vital signs of Mars. More on this mission ahead of its May 5 launch: https://t.co/Z4GGSODxpg pic.twitter.com/tJ3Nm0ROAn

— NASA (@NASA) March 29, 2018