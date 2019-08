(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 26, 2015, Mexican activist Julia Klug takes part in a protest in Mexico City, commemorating the first anniversary of the disappearance of the Ayotzinapa students. – Pork masks, a giant magnifying glass made with a sewing drum, and hundreds of costumes are included in the collection of Julia Klug, an activist who has made her outfits for demonstrations for over two decades motivated by her heartbreaking story. (Photo by Yuri CORTEZ / AFP)