This isn't an exhaustive list of all the trade issues that need to be resolved, but these are the most important, and must be part of any final negotiated settlement to lift U.S.-imposed tariffs. Moreover, because progress is measurable in all four areas, they should be evaluated every six months to see whether China is living up to its end of the bargain. If it is, then the Trump administration can rescindthe tariffs. If not, the White House should make clear it will continue to apply pressure.