President Donald Trump is meeting Argentine President Mauricio Macri as he kicks off two days of diplomacy at the G-20 meeting.
The leaders greeted each other warmly Friday as the annual meeting of leaders from rich and developing nations opened in Buenos Aires. Trump spoke about his longtime personal friendship with Macri and said they would discuss trade, military purchases and other issues.
Macri is hosting his counterparts as he struggles with a raft of domestic issues, including trying to halt economic turmoil that has caused the steep depreciation of the Argentine peso.
Trump and Macri enjoy a personal relationship dating back to their days as businessman.
Macri visited the White House soon after Trump took office in 2017.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
En vivo: el presidente Macri recibe al presidente de los Estados Unidos, Donald Trump https://t.co/vuwFDaPVlj
— Mauricio Macri (@mauriciomacri) November 30, 2018
Heads of state from the world's leading economies were invited to the Group of 20 summit to discuss issues like development, infrastructure and investment. As the gathering officially kicks off Friday, those themes seem like afterthoughts, overshadowed by contentious matters from the U.S.-China trade dispute to the conflict over Ukraine.
Also expected to loom large amid dozens of bilateral meetings in Argentina's capital: the tensions between longtime allies the United States and Europe, the gruesome slaying of a dissident Saudi journalist in the country's Istanbul consulate and how the Saudi crown prince who is alleged to have ordered the killing is received by world leaders.
The United States, Canada and Mexico also are supposed to sign a trade deal replacing the North American Free Trade Agreement that was struck following months of tough negotiations that analysts say left a bitter taste among the partners.
Comentarios