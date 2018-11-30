The question is what Trump proposes to do now that he has Beijing's attention. One approach would be to continue condemning China's failure to meet U.S. demands, and press ahead with higher tariffs, then settle in for what might be a protracted trade war. But the collateral damage to U.S. businesses and consumers would be severe. The wiser course, which Trump has hinted at adopting in recent days, would be a temporary truce: a further delay in additional U.S. tariffs in return for comparable Chinese concessions, to be followed by negotiations – serious negotiations – on the full range of issues between the two countries. Among the benefits of this method: It would preserve tougher U.S. trade measures as leverage for the future, and it would give the administration time to smooth out the other trade disputes Trump started with friendly countries such as Canada and Mexico, so that he and they may yet present China with a united front.