Beanie’s found her next role as #MonicaLewinsky, in season 3 of #AmericanCrimeStory! ✨ Titled “Impeachment”, the season will follow #BillClinton’s 1998 trial, from the perspective of three women involved in the sex-political scandal. Lewinsky herself will produce. #americancrimestory #beaniefeldstein @fxnetworks (📸: AP/Shutterstock)