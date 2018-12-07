Jennifer Aniston visitó el programa de Ellen DeGeneres para promocionar su nuevo filme, Dumplin y reveló cómo hace para mantenerse en forma a los casi 50 años de edad.
"Te ves fantástica. Debes estar feliz", dijo la conductora.
"Me siento fantástica", aseguró Aniston.
Jennifer Aniston luce espléndida a los casi 50 años de edad (Grosby Group)
"La última vez que hablé contigo estabas haciendo boxeo. ¿Todavía boxeas, cierto?", preguntó la conductora.
La estrella de Friends reveló que mantiene su cuerpo haciendo boxeo con el entrenador Leyon Azubuike, fundador de Gloveworx Boxing Studio.
"¡Él me llama campeona, y no es raro!", explicó la actriz y luego agregó: "Nunca pensé que alguien podría llamarme campeona y estaría bien con eso".
Throughout the course of my career, I’ve had the pleasure to wake up every day and do something I love with people I care about, people who share that same passion, energy, and infectious positivity for the task at hand, and to see those same characteristics transcend just the physical part of the exercise. This right here, this is very very special to me, being that it comes from one of the most AMAZING human beings I’ve ever had the pleasure to have in my life 😀. So to the hardest working, beautiful, vigorous, most extraordinary person- way to absolutely CRUSH this🙌🏿. Pick up your @instylemagazine September fashion issue on the stands now! I’m proud of you Jen, and forever proud to be your coach 🙏🏿 . . . #JenniferAniston #Gloveworx #Fitness @underarmour @gloveworx @goodmorningamerica
Azubuike fue parte del equipo de Bermane Stiverne, el ex campeón de peso pesado del CMB, y participó del programa Strong de NBC.
Aniston contrató a Leyon para que la entrene a diario en su mansión de Los Ángeles.
"Es el entrenamiento más largo que he hecho además del yoga. El boxeo es una gran manera de salir de la agresión", dijo la actriz en una entrevista en el mes de agosto.
It’s been a frustrating three weeks coming off this car accident. I feel blessed because it could have been much worse! Sometimes I feel good, other days not so much but thank you to my man @_solomonica_ for always pushing me to get back to what I do best. Rocking 3 layers of my @gloveworx sweatsuit and my brand new 16 oz Winning Gloves (the best) and A little heavier because of the inactivity (255) but this heart rate zone training and punch tracking by Hysko I should be good to go in no time! 🙏🏿 Back at it again in the morning with my coach @thecharlesglass and gymnastics with @chels_mck. 🥊⚡️🔥 . . . #Fitness #GetInTheRing #RunUpIfYouWantTo #Team @underarmour @hyksoboxing
Ellen luego le propuso a Jennifer festejar su cumpleaños de 50 a lo grande en su programa con invitados especiales y sorpresas.
Jenn rápidamente accedió a la celebración: "¿Es codicioso de mi parte decir que luego vamos a tu casa y hacemos la fiesta después de la fiesta?
"Después hablaremos de eso, lo resolveremos", bromeó Ellen.
