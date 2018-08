It’s been a frustrating three weeks coming off this car accident. I feel blessed because it could have been much worse! Sometimes I feel good, other days not so much but thank you to my man @_solomonica_ for always pushing me to get back to what I do best. Rocking 3 layers of my @gloveworx sweatsuit and my brand new 16 oz Winning Gloves (the best) and A little heavier because of the inactivity (255) but this heart rate zone training and punch tracking by Hysko I should be good to go in no time! 🙏🏿 Back at it again in the morning with my coach @thecharlesglass and gymnastics with @chels_mck. 🥊⚡️🔥 . . . #Fitness #GetInTheRing #RunUpIfYouWantTo #Team @underarmour @hyksoboxing

A post shared by Leyon Azubuike (@leyon) on May 12, 2018 at 8:52pm PDT