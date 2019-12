This goosefish (Sladenia shaefersi) has the common name of Schaefer's anglerfish. While we do encounter anglerfish in our deep-ocean exploration, this particularly species is not as well known, so catching a glimpse of it and its modified fins that act much like feet, allowing it to "walk" on the seafloor, during Dive 12 of the2019 Southeastern U.S. Deep-sea Exploration on NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer was indeed a treat. For more videos and images from the expedition, visit: https://oceanexplorer.noaa.gov/okeanos/explorations/ex1907/logs/photolog/welcome.html