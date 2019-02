Proud to stand with my guest @ChurchesK, the CEO of @AAUW & a fellow Floridian, at #SOTU tonight. Together, we'll help pass the #PaycheckFairness Act & continue to fight for the economic security of women & their families. pic.twitter.com/uUJJ3TJM0B

— Rep. Lois Frankel (@RepLoisFrankel) February 5, 2019