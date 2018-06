The Solkan Bridge, crossing the Soča river, is 220 m long and 36 m high. With an arch span of 85 m, it is the largest stone bridge among train bridges built of stone blocks in the world. It officially opened in 1906. It was destroyed in WWI but rebuilt in 1927. Thanks to @sebo262 for sharing the photo. #vipavavalley #vipavskadolina #slovenia #slovenija #ifeelslovenia #solkan #solkanskimost #solkanbridge #lonelyplanet #kampadanes #ig_slovenia #igslovenia #europe #europe_vacations #beautifuldestinations #beautifulplaces #travelphotography #travel #naturephotography #nature #view #visitvipavavalley

