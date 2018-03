🇲🇭 BIKINI ISLAND, BIKINI ATOLL, MARSHALL ISLANDS – Mushroom-shaped cloud and water column from the underwater Baker nuclear explosion of July 25, 1946. Photo taken from a tower on Bikini Island, 3.5 miles (5.6 km) away. The Wilson cloud lifts, revealing the full spray column. The battleship Arkansas is right of column, along with other ships.

