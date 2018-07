A sculpture the dog known as Old Drum by artist Reno Gastaldi in front of the Johnson County Courthouse in Warrensburg Missouri. Old Drum was shot dead by a neighbor after some his sheep were killed. The owner of Old Drum sued the shooter and the case went to the Missouri Supreme Court where lawyer and future U.S. Senator George Graham Vest said “The one absolutely unselfish friend that a man can have in this selfish world…is his dog.” Photography by Notley Hawkins @notley. #DiscoveryGram #MissouriLife #MissouriLiving #art #sculpture

A post shared by Missouri Life (@missourilife) on Mar 22, 2018 at 8:03am PDT