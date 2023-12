Muere Gil de Ferran, campeón de las 500 millas de Indianápolis por un ataque al corazón mientras competía

𝟮𝟰𝟭.𝟰𝟮𝟴 𝗺𝗽𝗵



On October 28, 2000, Gil de Ferran ran the fastest lap in auto racing history when he won the pole for the CART race at California. And look at how calm he is afterwards. After the race was rained out the next day, Gil won his 1st championship on Monday pic.twitter.com/lW0LL5scKI