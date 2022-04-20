Ukrainian troops in Mariupol fear that it will be their last hours or days due to the siege of Russia

Servicemen of the Donetsk People's Republic militia look at bodies of Ukrainian soldiers placed in plastic bags in a tunnel, part of the Illich Iron & Steel Works Metallurgical Plant, the second largest metallurgical enterprise in Ukraine, in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Monday, April 18, 2022. Mariupol, a strategic port on the Sea of Azov, has been besieged by Russian troops and forces from self-proclaimed separatist areas in eastern Ukraine for more than six weeks. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

The commander, Sergei Volyna, of the 36th Marine Brigade of the Ukrainian Army asked world leaders to extradite the armed forces, the more than 500 wounded and hundreds of Ukrainian civilians from Mariupol because the situation is difficult in the Azovstal territory.

“This is our call to the world, it may be our last call. We may only have a few days or hours left. The enemy group is dozens of times larger than us, they have dominance in the air, in artillery, in groups operating on land, equipment and tanks,” Volyna reported in a video posted on her Facebook account, as reported by Ukrainian news agency UNIAN.

In this regard, Volyna called on world leaders to apply “the extradition procedure” and to transfer Ukrainian military and civilians to the territory of a third state.

He also explained that along with the military there are more than 500 wounded soldiers and hundreds of civilians, including women and children. “We ask for security in the territory of a third country,” said the commander.

Russia launched an ultimatum to those troops to surrender by Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. in Moscow and announced the opening of a humanitarian corridor for those who lay down their weapons.

Local authorities say that thousands of soldiers and civilians are trapped in Azovstal. An adviser to the Mariupol mayor's office said that 2,000 people, mostly women and children, are in a “horrible situation” without water, food or fresh air.

Although the Russians claim to control Mariupol, Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kirilenko refuted it and told CNN on Tuesday that “there are some districts where street fighting is limited.”

MORE HELP

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby criticized Tuesday the situation in the Donbas and assured that the United States will continue to arm Ukraine to fight Russian troops while preparing a new military aid package valued at $800 million.

“The ammunition we are giving them is adapted and designed for the fight that we know they have now in the Donbas and that they will have in the coming days and weeks,” Kirby said at a press conference, adding that they are pieces for artillery, as well as radar systems, unmanned systems and small arms and ammunition.

“Since the invasion, we have helped deliver, not only from our stocks but those of other countries, more than 50 million rounds of ammunition for small arms of various calibers. And that's the kind of material that Ukrainians are using literally every day since this invasion began,” he said.

According to CNN, the United States would be preparing another security assistance package valued at $800 million for Ukraine, as three senior US officials have said.

(With information from Europa Press and AFP)

