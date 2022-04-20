Juan Carlos Osorio rejected the offer of a big Aztec football

CALI. 7 de agosto de 2021. América y Once Caldas se enfrentaron en el estadio Pascual Guerrero, en juego válido por la cuarta fecha de la Liga BetPlay II-2021. (Cortesía Dimayor)

After his departure from America from Cali due to poor results in the Dimayor Betplay League, Juan Carlos Osorio is still a sought-after coach inside and outside the country. In Mexico there is talk that one of the greats of hand football wants to count on the services of the Colombian.

It should be recalled that in addition to leading the Mexican national team, who qualified for Russia 2018, the risaraldena had a brief visit to Puebla in 2011 where the numbers did not accompany him after leading eleven matches with a score of two wins and an equal number of draws and a total of seven defeats.

However, despite the criticism received while at the helm of the Tri, in the Aztec country the former coach of Millonarios and Once Caldas enjoys a good reputation, to such an extent that he sounds to take the reins of the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara, who fired Marcelo Leaño, who left the team in the eleventh position of the MX League with 17 points.

The information was released by journalist Gustavo Mendoza during the broadcast of the program La Última Palabra, which is broadcast on Fox Sports Mexico.

Faced with the consultation of his fellow table members who were the other candidates to replace Leaño, Mendoza remarked that the Chivas leadership had already made contact with Osorio.

The journalist added that Argentine Antonio 'El Turco' Mohamed, current coach of Atlético Mineiro in Brazil, is also on the technicians deck to reach the bench of the Sacred Herd.

Likewise, Colombian sports journalist Ricardo Mayorga said through his official Twitter account that Juan Carlos Osorio did indeed receive a call from the Mexican team but rejected the offer.

In his time as Mexico coach, Juan Carlos Osorio led 52 matches of which he won 33 wins, nine draws and ten losses. In addition to qualifying the manito cast for the 2018 world cup, he achieved a historic triumph against Germany in the group stage.

After the Aztec team's participation in Russia ended, the former coach of Nacional left his post despite the interest of the directors in renewing his contract.

After his failed arrival on the Colombia national team to replace José Néstor Pekerman, Juan Carlos Osorio assumed the command of Paraguay where he only led a friendly match against South Africa and left the post after disagreements with the Albirroja directives.

Afterwards, he had a pass without pity or glory at Atlético Nacional, with which he could not revalidate what he had obtained in previous years, and then he landed in America from Cali, with which he was severely questioned because of his system of rotations and the lack of results that led to his disengagement by mutual agreement with the scarlet directives with which he did not had a good relationship.

