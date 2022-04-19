WhatsApp tests to hide the last hour of connection to selected contacts on iOS

WhatsApp is working on a new privacy option that will allow users to hide, certain contacts, the last time they connected to the application. This is an option that, for the time being, is in the testing phase.

The new tool was warned at the end of last March in version 2.22.8.9 of the Google Play Beta Program for Android of the application, which offered new features for the sections of the last connection, information and profile photo.

Now, WaBetaInfo has verified that it has also been implemented in the latest update of the messaging application through the program TestFlight beta 22.9.0.70 for iOS.

Currently, the most recent official version of WhatsApp allows you to modify the preferences for the time of the last connection, profile picture, information or status from the Privacy section, in the Settings menu.

Ocultar conexión en WhatsApp para determinados contactos. (foto: WABeta Info)

While in the status updates you can choose My Contacts except.. . and Just share with.. ., the application only allows you to select Everyone, My Contacts and Nobody for the last connection and user information.

However, this update for iOS beta testers introduces an option that allows you to hide the last connection time from certain selected contacts. That way, those who choose to hide their last connection from only some contacts will be able to do so without having to enable the Nobody option.

This way, they will continue to have access to the information of those users who do have the preference enabled so that all their contacts can know when they last connected to the application.

This functionality began to be deployed this weekend for some beta testers and, at the moment, there is no specific date for its official implementation.

A new interface for group surveys arrives:

Another new feature that is being tested for iOS is a new interface for surveys in group chats. The outline shows the question followed by five answer options for users to answer.

At the beginning of March, it was already anticipated that the application had included this feature in the beta version 22.6.0.70 of WhatsApp for iOS, an update that had been made through the TestFlight program.

Nueva interfaz para las encuestas grupales de WhatsApp (WaBetaInfo)

Now, WaBetaInfo reported a new WhatsApp beta update for iOS 22.9.0.70 and shared the interface of group surveys, which for the time being has not been released to the app's beta testers.

In it, you can see the format that these surveys will have for group chats, where one question is included, and then several answer alternatives, up to five.

Once the desired option has been selected, users must press the Vote button, located at the bottom of the vote, after the answers.

From this portal they have remembered that these surveys are encrypted end-to-end, so that only members of these groups will be able to see the question and its results. In fact, the messaging application itself will not even have access to this information.

This feature, which is also being developed in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android, is still in its early stages of development, so it will first need to reach the beta testers and then deploy to the rest of the users.

It should be remembered that the surveys on WhatsApp are very similar to those of Telegram, which has been integrating them since 2018. It was in 2020 that there was an update of this tool, with new formats of questionnaires and the possibility of creating contests.

