“The Boys”: all the details of the third season

“The Boys”: on June 3 comes the third season. (Prime Video)

The Boys now has two seasons on Prime Video and received an excellent reception from viewers. As a kind of satire of superhero stories, The Boys (created by Eric Kripke) with a ranking for people over 18 years old, managed to position itself as one of the most original proposals in recent years.

The third season began its recordings at the beginning of last year, thus avoiding the avatars generated by COVID-19, and ended in September 2021. Thus the date of the return of The Boys with its third season will be June 3 next. The first three episodes will be available on the day of their premiere and then the rest of the episodes will be uploaded weekly until their expected completion on July 8.

The Boys and The Seven will see each other again as we all wish that the meeting between Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and Homelander (Antony Starr) will take place all at once and to settle things between them in the style of production. In the trailer we were able to see a scene where they are both together and also how Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), Homelander's son, begins to use his powers.

(ATTENTION SPOILERS). Let's remember that in the end of the second season we saw how Homelander's ill-fated companion, Stormfront (Aya Cash), had finally been defeated after losing her limbs. His Nazi past made him even more hateful. But did he really die? In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Cash referred to his role and said: “I think they have left the door open, but I also feel that there is not much left of it. Technically she's not dead, but I think you'll just have to watch season 3 to find out what happened.” But regardless of his presence or not in this third season, what we are going to see is the legacy of ultra-right fans that he left after his time at The Seven, called Stormchasers.

But we will also have new superheroes/villains. On the one hand, Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) joins this series as Soldier Boy, and on the other hand we will also have the former The Walking Dead, Laura Holden, who will give life to Crimson Countees (Countess Crimson), a kind of parody of the Scarlet Witch and member of the team led by Soldier Boy, the Payback.

“ We will explore the history of that team and all its members ,” Kripke told the aforementioned magazine. In fact, the first episode of the new season will take the name of this group and will be called “Payback”.

Three new superheroes will be added as recurring to the third season. On the one hand, we will have Supersonic (former Starlight partner), who will be played by Miles Gaston Villanueva (The Resident). Nich Wechsler (Revenge/Dynasty) will also be added as Blue Hawk, and actor Sean Patrick Flanery (Dexter) will be Gunpowder, another member of the Soldier Boy group. This character had a very brief participation in the first season when in the second episode he appeared in a newspaper report on television. There he says a phrase that postulates him as a defender of arms: “If there were more people armed, maybe I wouldn't have to save the day every time.” The actor who played it on that occasion was Joel Gagne (Bad Blood). For her part, Katia Winter (Speely Hollow) will be the guest actress of this season. She will take on the role of Little Nina, a mafia from Russia.

Undoubtedly, we will also closely follow Butcher who is thinking about whether he will become the great hero of this story or if he will join the villains' side. Urban got into this character who is experiencing an internal conflict between the duty to be and his desire for revenge. Speaking to EW, he said: “To defeat the monster, do you become the monster? And I think that's one of the great things about this season: all the characters face that choice. How far are they willing to go? What line are they willing to cross to achieve what they want to achieve? For all the characters in the series it creates a conflict, and it's fun to see who really ends up on whose side.”

