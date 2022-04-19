Stephanie Cayo confirms the end of her relationship with Maxi Iglesias and avoids talking about actor Kerem Bürsin

Stephanie Cayo confirmed what many of her fans feared. The actress revealed that her relationship with Spanish actor Maxi Iglesias came to an end. During an interview with an international media outlet, the Peruvian couldn't help but respond to the strong rumors of her breakup that began a week ago and her link with Turkish actor Kerem Bürsin.

As you remember, the program Amor y Fuego began with speculations of their separation and they told what were the headlines in the Italian press that began to link it with the fellow Istanbul-born producer.

Without giving any further details, the Cayo family member stated that she is no longer a couple of Maxi Iglesias and took the opportunity to highlight the success of the film “Until we meet again” , where both were protagonists and developed a love story.

“No, we're not going on anymore. The love story is still in the film and we are both very happy that our story has pierced so many hearts. The film did very well. We are very happy with the results,” Stephanie said very calmly.

He also pointed out that today they are very good friends. “We weren't even the perfect couple in the film and yet, those things happen. We are friends and we love each other very much.”

On the other hand, he avoided referring to Kerem Bürsin by pointing out that it is a private matter. “That's a very personal issue. I prefer not to say anything about it,” he said. However, he did not deny that he met him during his trip to Spain. “I have met him and he is a great guy, even though I haven't met him very well yet.”

Stephanie Cayo confirms the end of her relationship with Maxi Iglesias. VIDEO: YouTube

WHY IS STEPHANIE CAYO RELATED TO KEREM BüRSIN?

A photograph of Kerem and Stephanie would have put them in the middle of the controversy. Both look very smiling in a black and white snapshot. Although the photo was colorless, you could see that the actress wore the same clothes that she showed in her Instagram stories that day of the meeting.

This came after the 34-year-old producer and model visited Spain to participate in a project with renowned Antonio Banderas. On her side, the Peruvian visited Madrid to celebrate her birthday with her sister Fiorella Cayo. It is worth mentioning that the international media pointed out that Kerem would already know the Cayo family.

Stephanie Cayo y Kerem Bürsin. (Foto: Instagram)

