Replica of the Sistine Chapel in CDMX delayed its opening due to high temperatures

CANCÚN, QUINTANA ROO, 13SEPTIEMBRE2020.- Se realizó la inauguración de la réplica de la Capilla Sixtina, después de 6 meses de permanecer cerrada debido a la pandemia de Covid-19. El obispo Pedro Pablo Elizondo y Maria Lezama, presidenta municipal de Cancún, inauguraron el sitio, el cual estará abierto al público a partir del día de hoy con permanencia de dos meses. FOTO: ELIZABETH RUIZ/CUARTOSCURO.COM

One of the greatest attractions in Mexico City during the years before the COVID-19 pandemic was the replica of the Roman Sistine Chapel at the Monument to the Revolution, so it was organized again this 2022.

Although its opening was a fact for Tuesday, April 19, 2022, the authorities reported in a statement that it will be postponed to next Thursday, April 21, but not definitively.

The capital's government assured that the decision was based on high temperatures, with warnings up to 30 degrees in Mexico City in recent days, which prevented “those who professionally recreate this world heritage” from working.

La réplica de la Capilla Sixtina será gratuita en el Zócalo de la CDMX FOTO: ELIZABETH RUIZ/CUARTOSCURO.COM Elizabeth Ruiz | Elizabeth Ruiz

The recommendations came through the Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC) of the Mexican capital. They also took into account other weather conditions such as heavy rain, gusts of wind and high temperatures.

Unfortunately, all of the above caused several times to stop the installation and placement of the structure that will protect the reproduction of the Sistine Chapel, in order to safeguard the integrity of the workers of the facility, as well as ensure its structural safety.

However, the Government of Mexico City noted that with this type of action “it reiterates its commitment to the physical safety of workers, visitors and inhabitants of the national capital.”

From that date, the royal replica of the Sistine Chapel will be open from Tuesday to Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The last access, however, is at 18:40 hours. It will be closed on Mondays. Admission is free.

Trabajadores de la réplica de la Capilla Sixtina en CDMX se han visto impedidos para trabajar debido a las altas temperaturas FOTO: GALO CAÑAS/CUARTOSCURO.COM Galo Cañas | Galo Cañas

This is not the first to have a production similar to the Mexican capital, nor to the Republic. However, this time it is the only life-size reproduction of the work of the muralist Michelangelo in The Sistine Chapel of the Vatican, in Italy, a world heritage site.

According to the description of those responsible, this is the first time a permit has been granted for the reproduction of the same. This was given through his eminence Cardinal Giuseppe Bertello who was nuncio to Mexico and who is today the president of the Governorate of the State of Vatican City, as well as His Excellency Archbishop Fernando Vérgez, Secretary General.

The photographic work to make the work consisted of a survey of 2,700,000 images over 170 nights or more than 2,000 hours. Digital archiving has never been done before.

The exhibition was closely monitored by the Vatican Museums themselves, by director Antonio Paulicci, as well as the administrative manager Bishop Paolo Nicolini. The photograph was followed by the editor Scripta Maneant, Carlo Vannini and Ghigo Roli, as well as Dr. Roberto Romano, Secretary General, Dr. Rosanna di Pinto and Filippo Petrignani, responsible for the image and rights office.

Es la primera vez que el Vaticano da permiso para levantar un archivo fotográfico de la Capilla Sixtina para su exposición FOTO: ELIZABETH RUIZ/CUARTOSCURO.COM Elizabeth Ruiz | Elizabeth Ruiz

Behind this work, those responsible for it assured, a team of up to 100 workers was used who provided their services for about a year. From graphic designers, to architects, administrators, directors, producers, sculptors, historical advisors, painters, cabinetmakers, carpenters, blacksmiths, transporters, etc.

