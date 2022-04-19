Israel attacked Hamas targets in response to the launch of a rocket from Gaza

Flames and smoke rise during Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 19, 2022 . REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced Monday night that they have attacked targets in the Gaza Strip in response to the rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, which triggered the air defense system, known as the Iron Dome.

“In response to the launch from Gaza into Israel, we just targeted a Hamas weapons manufacturing site in Gaza. The Hamas terrorist organization is responsible for all terrorist activities emanating from the Gaza Strip,” they said on their official Twitter profile.

According to local sources, Israeli planes have bombed the town of Khan Younis in the south of the Gaza Strip with three missiles. In a statement, the armed wing of Hamas, the Al Qassam Brigades, has stated that “air defenses engaged the aircraft” around 1.35 hours (local time), as reported by the Maan news agency.

This action is taking place in the context of tensions with Israel following the recent Israeli police intervention against Muslim faithful on the Esplanade of Mosques, which on Friday resulted in more than 150 injuries and 400 detainees and several attacks in Israel that have left more than a dozen civilians dead in recent weeks.

On the other hand, a 19-year-old girl named Hanan Mahmud Jaddur, has died after being shot in the abdomen due to clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli forces in northeastern Jenin, according to Wafa news agency.

In addition, in Ramallah, at least three young people have been injured by ammunition as a result of clashes in the villages of Kafr Ein and Qarawat Bani Zeid, while there have also been riots in Al Yamun, in the north of the West Bank, where Israeli forces have dispersed the crowd with tear gas.

According to the agency, injuries have also been reported during clashes in Al-Tur, Jerusalem, as well as in the area of Jabal Mukaber, a neighborhood of East Jerusalem. Also, in Hebron, at least one person has been injured after clashes in Hebron, as well as in the Al-Arrub refugee camp.

Because of the clashes, at least 17 people have been arrested by Israeli forces, according to Wafa, in a few weeks in which tension has multiplied because the month of Ramadan coincides with Passover and Christian Holy Week and their actions in the city of Jerusalem.

On Friday, more than 400 Palestinians were arrested and 150 injured by police intervention, actions condemned by countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Morocco or Bahrain, allies of Israel.

