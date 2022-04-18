Vanessa Terkes and George Forsyth: The fleeting love story that ended in a complaint for violence

Vanessa Terkes and George Forsyth were one of the most controversial couples in Peruvian show business between 2017 and 2019. Both delighted with their love story that came to the altar shortly after falling in love. However, it wasn't all happiness and they announced their breakup shortly after they got married, which included allegations of family violence.

Nowadays, both are happy with their respective partners. However, their scandalous separation has been marked in the memory of thousands of Peruvians and in the media archives.

HOW DID THEY FALL IN LOVE AND WHEN DID THEY GET MARRIED?

The actress and former footballer first saw each other in 2017 on the renowned competition reality show “El Dorado” broadcast on Latina Televisión. Although they belonged to different teams, this did not stop them from getting to know each other and starting to date. Rumors of a possible romance began and in November of that same year they were caught together very romantic in Cusco.

Despite being recorded, neither of them confirmed anything until mid-January 2018 when the mayor of La Victoria announced that he was in a relationship with the national artist. This became known through their social networks with an image of both kissing on Tulum Beach, Mexico.

Vanessa Terkes y George Forsayth en 2018. (Foto: Instagram)

Despite the fact that Vanessa Terkes spent several months in the Aztec country, having to fulfill her commitments agreed with Televisa, long-distance love was not an impediment to the two wanting to get engaged and move to the married queue.

This is how on August 25, 2018, they married as a civilian in the municipality of La Victoria, when the former archer was running to be mayor of that district. It was Vanessa herself who shared the precise moment where she says the traditional “Yes, I do”. The then happy couple was applauded by all the attendees.

This wedding was questioned by many, since it was said that it would have been held for political interests in order to obtain more votes from the citizens of that commune. However, they ignored and claimed that “they were pure love”.

That is why, on September 15, the long-awaited “Yes” occurred again in their religious marriage celebrated in St. Peter's Basilica, in the center of Lima, in the company of their family, friends and followers of the couple.

Vanessa Terkes y George Forsyth en la puerta de la Basílica de San Pedro en el 2018. (Foto: Captura)

HOW DID YOUR MARRIAGE END?

It all started when George Forsayth assumed his public office as mayor of the La Victoria district in January 2019. There was speculation of a possible separation, but both denied the rumors on their social networks.

However, on May 8 of the same year Vanessa Terkes published a statement confirming the end of her marriage to the politician. “I want to tell you that in my marriage as with my husband I always gave love, time and respect for the benefit of taking care of our home. Unfortunately, very internal and private affairs of a couple, make me today make the sad decision to separate for my emotional peace of mind.”

In addition, on Friday, May 31, the actress went to the Public Ministry to formalize her complaint against the then mayor for family violence. Speaking to the press, the artist's lawyer revealed that she suffered psychological abuse in the early days of her marriage.

The case became media since Terkes was interviewed by Milagros Leiva and gave details of the complaint she made to her former partner. According to him and among his most remembered confessions, Forsyth told him that “it was worthless and that it was a crap of a person”.

For his part, the former player was not silent and with a message on his Twitter account he rejected the mistreatment of women. Vanessa Terkes' marriage to George Forsyth lasted just 8 months and their divorce was made official in August 2021.

Vanessa Terkes y George Forsyth. (Foto: Instagram)

