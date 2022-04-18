This was Karol G's presentation at Coachella: “I feel very happy and proud to represent my country”

Singer Karol G attends the Billboard Women in Music Awards at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, U.S., March 2, 2022. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni





The Colombian Karol G showed off this Sunday at the Coachella Festival 2022, in Indio, California, and left the thousands of attendees who enjoyed her songs open mouthed, as well as an unexpected tribute by the Colombian to several iconic artists of Latin music, including Ricky Martin and his compatriot Shakira.

The Colombian began her show by performing 'El makinón' and 'Mi cama', two hits that marked her singing career and made her known to international audiences. Later, he delighted with 'Bichota' and 'Ahora me llama ', a song for which he collaborated with Bad Bunny, one of the most important artists of the moment.

However, the temperature of the festival began to rise when DJ Tiësto appeared on stage in a surprising way and accompanied his colleague with 'Dont' be shy', a collaboration they released a couple of months ago.

Another surprise that Karol G prepared for Coachella was the invitation of Becky G, with whom she played 'Mamii', a song that has become an anthem for many women and that, in fact, a few hours ago she released her official music video on YouTube, with Mia Khalifa as the protagonist.

It was then that night came and the show of the 'Bichota' took a total turn, because dressed in the colors of the Colombian flag, it began a heartfelt tribute in which it included important artists of Latin music.

He also reviewed other hits, such as' María 'by Ricky Martin, 'La macarena' by Los del Río, 'Life is a carnival' by Celia Cruz,' Petrol 'by Daddy Yankee, 'Hips don't lie' by Shakira,' Despacito 'by Luis Fonsi and 'Mi gente' by J Balvin.

Karol G Closed Coachella With Shakira Song

While at the close of their show, Karol G and his fans, who attended with blue wigs, sang the song 'Tusa' to 'shout injure', the hit that put Antioquia among the elite of the music industry, because even dethroned Michael Jackson with his number of awards.

Karol G's Tribute To Celia Cruz

Since its first edition in 1999, Coachella has become one of the most important events in the music industry. Unlike other shows, it not only brings together stars from the United States or Europe, but also includes Latin American singers on their list.

For its most recent version, attendees and fans also enjoyed other representatives from the region, such as Pablo Vittar, Anitta, Nicki Nicole and Colombian composer Ela Minus.

However, the vast majority of Hispanic artists came from Mexico, including Grupo Firme, Natanael Cano, the MS Band, Chicano Batman, Alaina Castillo, Ed Maverick, Ela Minus, Jessie Reyez, Omar Apollo, Paco Osuna and The Martinez Brothers.

Despite the applause, not everything was rosy for Latinos at Coachella, as several fans denounced 'Latinofobia' against 'Grupo Firme', who delighted festival attendees on stage, but were not broadcast on any of the three channels.