This is the cast of 'Las Villamizar', the new novel by Caracol Televisión

A new production will hit Caracol Televisión tonight, as announced by the channel several weeks ago. This is 'Las Villamizar', a period soap opera that tells the story of three sisters, whose mother is murdered and this motivates them to become spies of the Liberating Army, in order to seek revenge from Colonel Montenegro, responsible for the murder.

The project, which is directed by Mateo Stivelberg, is characterized by dramatic scenes of adventure, suspense and action, recorded on locations in Colombia, such as Santander, Villa de Leyva and Bogotá.

As for the cast, the bet was also quite ambitious, as names such as those of Shany Nadan, Estefanía Piñeres and María José Vargas stand out, who will give life to the brave Villamizar sisters.

For his part, Nadan said that among the challenges of this soap opera, they highlight the fact that he had to learn to wear capes, dresses and combat clothing, as well as teaching himself how to handle sabers, knives and guns that were used in the Spanish reconquest (1816).

'Majo' Vargas agreed with his colleague, noting that the use of weapons represented one of the greatest acting challenges he has had in his career.

Roberto Cano, Brian Moreno, Luis Meza, Jimena Durán, Claudio Cataño and Rafael Zea, are other actors who will be in 'Las Villamizar', whose premiere will be at nine o'clock in the evening, after 'Challenge: The Box'.

On the other hand, Stivelberg told El Espectador that for the realization of 'Las Villamizar', he relied on his experience as the youngest of several siblings and on seeing how dynamics work between families. In addition, he took into account that parenting with the father figure is different and is not so common, especially at that time, so the construction of the characters was different.