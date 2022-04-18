The trick for an Android cell phone to say the name of the person who is calling

With the Google Phone app, users no longer have to look at the screen to see who is calling. A long time ago, the tech giant has enabled a new feature that allows people to hear the name or number of the person who is calling.

This new feature is very useful if you usually wear headphones, as it will save you having to take your cell phone out of your pocket to know who is calling. If your mobile phone comes standard with the official Google Caller App, Infobae will explain in this article how to enable new caller ID notifications.

Step by step for an Android cell phone to say the name of the caller

Leaving the phone in bed, in the living room, in the bathroom or other places is quite normal. Finally, there are times when it is left out of reach of one. So if someone calls, you won't know who it is, especially if it's an important call, so you'll have to stop and see if you're interested in the contact you want to reach.

Well with this Android trick is over, because this operating system has a very interesting function that says the name of the person or company that is calling.

Thanks to the Phone app, there is now an option called 'Caller ID Announcement' in the app settings.

By default it is disabled, but when you click on 'Caller ID Announcement' you can choose to always say the incoming caller ID aloud or only when the headset is in use.

Hacer que un celular Android mencione el nombre de la persona que está llamando. (foto: MuyComputer)

Once the announcement of the caller ID is activated, when an incoming call is received, the Google voice synthesis will say through the mobile phone speaker or headphones the phrase 'incoming voice call from (contact/number) 'next to our ringtone. He will repeat the phrase until the mobile phone stops ringing.

An important fact to mention is that, in case of 'strange' signs, you will not be able to translate them as expected, for example, if you have a friend named “J (o) se”, the mobile phone will say “Jack, parentheses, O, parentheses, se”. To take this into account.

How to activate the whistling flashlight on Android

Something as simple as the flashlight on an Android mobile device holds more secrets than anyone can imagine. While you have to be careful with which flashlight apps you install, once you find the one that works best, you can improve the experience by setting it to activate quickly by making a hissing sound.

At first, you may have doubts as to why someone would want to activate the flashlight by whistling, but the truth is that it is a more convenient function in certain situations, such as when you can't find your cell phone and the flashlight can help identify you in dark environments or at night.

Flashlight by whistle. (foto: Google Play Store/Jose Arana)

In this case, the application that is needed is Flashlight by whistle. With it, all you have to do is whistle near the mobile device and the flashlight will activate even when the screen is off.

Its use is very simple, being as follows:

1. Install the application and enter it.

2. Activate the specified parameters. Certain permissions may need to be granted.

3. Try to whistle on the cell phone. The flashlight should turn on or off.

KEEP READING











