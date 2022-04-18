Proper footwear is essential to enjoy hiking

Choosing the right footwear is essential for hiking.

The experts of the specialized magazine “Outdoor-Magazin” explain the most important points to consider when trying on shoes for this outdoor activity.

The toe should not press, neither up nor on the sides. In addition, the toes should never collide with the front. This also applies if when walking the foot hits something.

According to the publication, the heel should sit well on the back of the shoe, preventing the foot from slipping to the sides or upwards, as otherwise it may affect the safety in the step.

A simple tip: the fit of the heels can be easily checked by climbing stairs or also by putting the toe of the shoe on a rung of the ladder.

The instep and tongue of the shoe should be soft and should not be felt when walking. It should not be too wide either, especially for hikers with thin legs.

When the drawstring is tight, the tongue should not press on the instep. In no way should the laces be felt through the padding of the tongue.

To choose the right footwear you have to take time. The ideal is to walk between five and ten minutes, in which the pace changes, sometimes slower, sometimes faster, or run and brake sharply.

By hitting the toe cap on the ground, you can check that the toes do not collide with the front of the shoe.

The best time of day to try on shoes is afternoon. “It's when the feet are already a little swollen from the effort of the day, as they will be after a walk,” explains Outdoor-Magazin equipment expert Frank Wacker.

According to the publication, these aspects should also be taken into account:

Do shoes become soft after use? Are there narrower or wider models? Can the sole be changed? Are there templates for better support?

On the other hand, when buying hiking boots you also have to find out which crampons fit the footwear.

dpa