Family members, football players, clubs and leagues around the world showed their support for Cristiano Ronaldo for the death of one of the twins he was expecting with Georgina Rodríguez

This Monday, Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodríguez released the sad news of the death of one of the twins they were waiting for. “It is with deep sadness that we have to announce that our little son has passed away,” the couple said in a joint statement shared on social media. “It's the greatest pain any parent can feel.”

The Portuguese football star and his Argentinean-born Spanish partner had announced in October last year that they were expecting twins. “Only the birth of our girl gives us strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness... Baby, you're our angel. We will always love you,” they said.

In turn, Cristiano and Georgina asked for privacy at this difficult time, but not before thanking doctors and nurses for their care and support. The five-fold winner of the Golden Ball, 37, is the father of four children, three of them born by surrogacy before meeting their current partner.

Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United last year after winning multiple trophies with Real Madrid and Juventus. Of course, hundreds of messages of support for the family were seen on social media. Friends, footballers and teammates, football clubs and major leagues in the world, among others, sent their condolences to the couple.

Real Madrid, for example, the Spanish cast where the Portuguese shone shared an official statement on its official website that reads:

“Real Madrid C.F., its president and its Board of Directors deeply regret the death of one of the children that were waiting for our beloved Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodríguez.

Real Madrid joins the pain of the whole family and wants to show them all our love and affection.”

The messages of condolences to Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez for the death of one of the twins that the couple was expecting:

