Alberto Gamero defended himself after Millonarios' defeat to Pereira: “The fans have to feel satisfied”

Millonarios accumulated their fourth defeat in the 2022-I BetPlay League this Sunday after falling against Deportivo Pereira at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium for the 15th date. A lonely score by Santiago Montoya, former footballer of the 'Albiazul' team, decided a new triumph for 'Grande Matecaña'.

Despite the fact that the 'Ambassadors' remain in third place (32 points) and are already qualified for the semifinals, the fans expressed their annoyance at the result through social networks. One of the points on which they placed the greatest emphasis was the performance of the squad in recent commitments, considering that Millonarios added their third consecutive defeat as a visitor.

In a press conference, coach Alberto Gamero, contrary to criticism, said he was satisfied with the work done during the match: “I thank the people all over Colombia for the fans that Millonarios have, but I don't agree that we have a string of bad matches. We lost a game against America and today. We are the second best visitor to Colombian football.”

In addition, on digital platforms there were also constant remarks for the team's rotations, arguing that the coach has not paid off in the past. “The idea is to give some minutes, but those who come playing won't stop. On Thursday and Sunday we will have two important matches and we will try to get the largest number of players who have been playing to play”, replied the strategist samario.

“In football it's not just about winning and winning. Despite the fact that the team lost, today the fans have to feel satisfied with what Millionarios proposed here, because the initiative was all up to us. That context must be looked at. I am happy to always see people in the grandstand of Millionaires, happy to see that people accompany us. This group is doing good things and trying to play head-to-head in the stadiums where they go,” he added.

Finally, regarding the main shortcoming of Millonarios, Gamero mentioned the lack of effectiveness at the time of the definition: “The mistake was not to materialize because we came to look for the party, to do high pressure, to attack Pereira and we had it, but we did not materialize. Matches are won with goals, we seek and we don't get them. It's not that the ball didn't want to go in, we didn't put it in, it's different.”

The result had a special component, and that is that Montoya, the author of the winning goal, did not have a good step for Millonarios. The Colombian flyer performed in the 'Embajador' ensemble between 2018 and 2020, being at one time a record transfer for the institution. However, the constant injuries prevented it from having greater continuity and ended up coming out with some criticism from the fans.

In the 80th minute, when it seemed that the goal of Millonarios was not in danger, Montoya received a ball on the edge of the big area, threatened as if he were going to finish and then, shaping with his left leg, he defined with power the left hand of goalkeeper Álvaro Montero. The football shook the net of the goal and the antioquian midfielder was able to get his first score with 'Grande Matecaña'.

Millonarios will be facing Jaguares de Córdoba next Thursday, at El Campín Stadium, for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Colombia Cup. Meanwhile, Deportivo Pereira will visit Deportes Tolima at the Manuel Murillo Toro stadium, also for the round of 16 in the cup (Wednesday).

