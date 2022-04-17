Three wildfires were reported in San Cristobal in southern Bogotá over the weekend

During Good Friday and Saturday in southeastern Bogotá, three fires were reported in the hills of the town of San Cristóbal, in which fortunately there were no injuries, although the vegetation layer of the area was affected.

As reported on the Twitter account of the local mayor's office, on Friday afternoon the first fire broke out, which required the support of machines to control the flames.

“The forest fire whose origin, apparently, was caused by natural causes, was controlled in the Quindío neighborhood,” they trinated that day.

However, on Sunday, two more conflagrations were reported that would be caused by the leisure activities carried out by people at this time of Holy Week.

“We usually have incidents of forest burning in this area and especially when children and boys are on vacation, since they go for a walk and suddenly they are neglected and generate a conflagration,” Lieutenant Jairo Bolaños of the Colombian capital's Official Fire Department said on the television news program Citynoticias.

According to the same official, the flames affected 800 square meters of the hill in the vicinity of the Altos del Zuque neighborhood.

“Of vegetation cover approximately 2 kilometers away from each other so it makes us predict that they were intentional. About 500 square meters were burned and in the other place, about 300 square meters,” said the rescuer on the Bogotá City T.V.

In that media, they explained that fire affected the vegetation cover that make up thorny retamos and the native plants of the Colombian capital. In both incidents, no people were reported to be affected and three machines and a tank truck were required to extinguish the flames.





Return Plan

Precisely, this Sunday marks the end of Holy Week and, with it, the holidays of many inhabitants of the Colombian capital who left the city in recent days. As usual, this Saturday the return of travelers to Bogotá begins and the authorities are already preparing to advance the Return Plan.

According to figures from the District Mobility Secretariat, nearly 800,000 vehicles left the country's capital to other municipalities to enjoy this break. Likewise, the latest report by the mayor's office shows that more than 400,000 cars have already returned to the city.

The highest traffic flow in revenue to Bogotá is expected to occur between Saturday 16 and Sunday, April 17, in the development of the Return Plan.

People traveling to Bogotá this weekend should take into account the road closures that are in force, for example, the one on the road that leads from Girardot to the country's capital. It is also important to note that the entrance to the city cannot be done at any time, as there will be a peak and regional plate.

On Easter Sunday until noon, all vehicles will be able to enter the city, from 12 noon to 4 p.m. vehicles with even-numbered plates will enter the capital of the country. From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., cars whose license plate ends in odd numbers will be allowed to enter.

From 8 p.m. onwards, the passage will again be enabled for all vehicles wishing to enter Bogotá regardless of the number on which their license plate ends.

It should be noted that, parallel to the restriction on entry into the city, local authorities will implement the reversible race of the Seventh Race from 245th Street and 180th Street, between 2:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.





