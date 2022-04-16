Why won't Hector Herrera play for the fifth consecutive time with Atletico Madrid

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Celta Vigo - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - February 26, 2022 Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix and Hector Herrera REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

After being eliminated in the quarter-final phase of the Champions League, at the hands of Manchester City, Atletico Madrid is preparing to return to activity in the Spanish League, where they have not had the best step. Diego Pablo Simeone announced the call he will receive to RCD Espanyol on the Wanda Metropolitano court for matchday 32, but he will not be able to count on the presence of Héctor Herrera in the midfield.

For the fifth time in a row, the native of Rosarito, Baja California, is not called up with the first team. Although he has participated in training with the group, he is recovering from a discomfort in his thigh that has plagued him since March 30 of this year. According to the rojiblanco team, the lesion only merited readaptation and daily physiotherapy sessions without a confirmed recovery period.

Information in development*