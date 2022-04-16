Easter: Migrations will issue Saturday and Sunday electronic passport only at Jorge Chavez

Despite the fact that we are at Easter, the National Superintendency of Migration reported that this Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17, the emergency electronic passport issuance service will be available only at the decentralized agency of the Jorge Chávez International Airport.

In a statement released this afternoon via its social networks, Migraciones explained that during both days the attention will be uninterrupted and will be aimed at citizens with scheduled flights within the next 24 hours.

In advance, users must present the boarding pass, their National Identity Document (DNI) and the right-of-procedure payment voucher for S/ 98.60, the note adds.

Migraciones regularized its attention after the crisis of last Sunday, April 10, when the system fell and no one could obtain their passport, which forced many citizens to reschedule their flights and pay high delinquencies.

The day before yesterday, Thursday 14 and yesterday, Friday, April 15, attention to citizens who were scheduled to travel in the next 48 hours was given at its headquarters in Breña, as well as at the decentralized agency of the Jockey Plaza.

The institution indicated that the airport's immigration office will assist those who have their flight scheduled within 24 hours during the next 24 hours during the seven days.

