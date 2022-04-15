Violence in Colima: Six people were executed on Holy Thursday

Violence in Colima doesn't stop, even at Easter. This Thursday alone, known as Holy Thursday, was the execution of at least nine people, in addition to one woman injured after an armed attack. Everything took place at different times.

So far, state authorities have not published information regarding the facts, but different reports in local media, as well as official sources consulted by Infobae Mexico, provided details of each case.

For example, during the early hours of April 14, around 1:00 in the morning, the mutilated head of a subject was found on López Mateos Street, located near the Plaza de Toros de Tapeixtles, within the municipality of Manzanillo.

The human remains were next to a drug message attributed to “La Barredora”, the armed arm of the Sinaloa Cartel, which, with this green cardboard, warned the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) and Los Chapulines to work in that territory.

Los restos humanos estaban acompañados de un narcomensaje del Cártel de Sinaloa (Foto: Twitter/@Calvarie_Locus)

During the early hours, it was also reported that a man was executed with a firearm while walking on Porfirio Tejada Street, in the vicinity of the Jala community garden, in the municipality of Coquimatlán.

According to the accounts of the incident, the perpetrators were traveling on board a vehicle, which the victim was paired to shoot on several occasions until he left him dead on the spot. Immediately, those responsible escaped the scene.

Some time later, another subject was executed on Guillermina Ahumada Street, on the corner with Leonardo Bravo Avenue, roads that are in the Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez neighborhood, within the state capital.

Finally, a last confirmed attack occurred on the afternoon of Holy Thursday, when Paola Ruiz Ramírez, a teacher at the Higher Institute of Normal Education in Colima (Isenco) and daughter of the late journalist Jorge Alberto Ruiz Chávez, was recorded, who was accompanied by two other people.

The small group traveled in a car, around 14:00 hours, on Zaragoza Street in the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood, near the town's garden, within the municipality of Villa de Álvarez. Because of the way they were executed, two bodies were left inside the brown Volkswagen Jetta car, while the other victim was left lying in the garden.

La violencia en Colima sigue imparable (Foto: Twitter/@DeIntelligencia)

These six crimes were added to the four recorded last Wednesday, April 13. The first event was reported in the evening, on Sonora Street in the Jardines del Sol neighborhood, located in the eastern part of the capital.

In that place, a 13-year-old girl and a 23-year-old were killed while riding on a motorcycle. Local press reports indicated that the minor and the man were attacked from another moving vehicle. The tragic event happened very close to the junction with República Avenue. The bodies were transferred to the Forensic Medical Service and the Attorney General's Office of the State of Colima began the first investigations.

The second crime occurred in the vicinity of the central area of Colima, where a man was killed by gunfire. Reports indicated that the attack took place in the La España neighborhood, on Javier Mina Street, where the man was allegedly shot in the head by hit men on a motorcycle.

Finally, in the community of Jala, in the municipality of Coquimatlán, a 40-year-old individual was shot dead. The attack occurred on Porfirio Tejad Street a. The victim was caught by a group of armed men and his body was lying on the street.

