This is how the regional peak and plate will work on April 17 on the return to Bogotá

As is customary since the beginning of this year, when there is a festive bridge, the income to Bogotá is made under the measure of the peak and regional plate. This is a restriction that was established jointly between the District Mayor's Office and the Government of Cundinamarca to avoid congestion on the roads to enter the capital.

Recently, the Mayor's Office of Bogotá announced that this measure will be in effect on Sunday, March 17, when most of the capital's residents return to the city after the Easter holidays.

Thus, on Easter Sunday until noon all vehicles will be able to enter the city, from 12 noon to 4 pm, vehicles with plates finished in even number will enter the capital of the country. From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., cars whose license plate ends in odd numbers will be allowed to enter.

From 8 p.m. onwards, the passage will again be enabled for all vehicles wishing to enter Bogotá regardless of the number on which their license plate ends.

It is noteworthy that, parallel to the restriction on entry into the city, local authorities will implement the reversible race of the Seventh Race from 245th Street and 180th Street, between 2:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Entrance routes where the regional peak and plate apply

The restriction of traffic by peak and regional plate will apply on Easter Sunday (April 17) in the nine corridors entering the city. The runners are:

-North motorway: from the Andes toll to the north portal of the TransMilenio system, in a north—south direction

-South motorway: from the municipal boundary of Soacha to Boyacá Avenue, south/north

-Centenario Avenue (13th Street): from the Bogotá River to the Ciudad de Cali Avenue (Carrera Avenue 86), in the west-east direction

-80th Street Avenue: from the Guadua bridge to the 80th portal of the TransMilenio system, in the west-east direction

-Avenida Carrera 7: from 245th Street to 183rd Street, north/south

-Boyacá Avenue via al Llano: from the Algerian Durán Quintero tunnel to the old road to the Llano, south/north direction

-Via Suba Cota: from the Bogotá River to Av. 170 street, north/south direction

-Via la Calera: from Patios toll to carrera 7 avenue, east-west direction

-Via to Choachí: from the road to Monserrate to the Circunvalar avenue, in the east-west direction

Exceptions that do not apply to the regional peak and plate

The Mayor's Office of Bogotá recalled that the exceptions for the circulation of solidarity pico and plaque, car-sharing and for medical personnel are not valid for this measure, which is valid for holiday bridges in income to the capital.

It should be recalled that penalties for non-compliance with the peak and plate measure are stipulated in the National Traffic Code for infringement C.14: “Transit through restricted sites or at times prohibited by the competent authority”. The fine is this 2022 at 468,500 pesos. In addition, the vehicle will be immobilized.

