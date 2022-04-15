The shocking moment when a vehicle is struck by lightning on a US highway

A car is impacted by a lightning on a road

When the photographer and storm chaser, Chris Riske, and his friend, More Pi, went out in search of images for their YouTube channel, they did not imagine that they would be part of the news in their own records.

“ This is a crazy once-in-a-lifetime image of a car that is struck by lightning !” also described the youtuber when presenting his publication.

In the video you can see how Chris was parked on the side of a road, in the town of Gilmore City, in Iowa. While the other vehicle, a Toyota Prius, was struck by a flash during a maneuver in the storm.

“Story: My friend was struck by lightning on April 12, 2022 in Iowa during a storm chase. He was just shooting in that direction when it happened,” he also explained at the bottom of the video on his channel.

Although at first glance the moment is almost imperceptible, when playing at a slower speed the video can clearly be seen how the lightning strikes the rear of the roof of the car.

The discharge leaves behind some sparks that fall on the pavement and a little smoke on the roof of the car that quickly vanishes.

“Oh my God, oh my God”, is the only thing that the photographer succeeds in saying while he unexpectedly recorded what happened.

Despite the surprising image, the driver of the vehicle was unharmed, according to the youtuber.

“Your car was immobilized and is still being worked on. CRAZY!” , he said to conclude his story.

DEATH AT HOME

This week a 20-year-old woman died in Arkansas after a tree fell on her home as heavy storms hit the state and a possible tornado ripped the roofs of Alabama's homes, officials said.

The woman's death occurred Wednesday as part of a multi-day outbreak of bad weather that caused tornadoes, strong winds and huge hail in parts of the central and southern United States.

A possible tornado ripped the roofs of homes in a public housing community and splashed debris on cars Wednesday night in rural Greene County, Alabama, about 90 miles southwest of Birmingham. Billy Hicks, who lives in the area, told WBMA-TV that he was lying down when he heard a gust of wind that lasted only a few seconds.

“I jumped up and put on my clothes, put on my shoes when it was over. I approached the side door and looked across the street. I knew something had impacted all these houses,” said Hicks, who got into his car to look for the neighbors.

As for the death in Arkansas, the woman died when a tree collapsed over her home in Rison shortly after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, immobilizing her on the couch, reported Stephen McClellan, Cleveland County Emergency Management Coordinator. Rison is about 55 miles (90 kilometers) south of Little Rock.

(With information from AP)

