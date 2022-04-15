Patricia Armendáriz responded to Roberto Madrazo after criticism of AMLO's Electric Reform

The debate and vote on the Electricity Reform promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) is approaching, a situation that has intensified discussions among those who support and disapprove of this legislative amendment on energy.

For this reason, former presidential candidate for the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), Roberto Madrazo, used his Twitter account to criticize the supposed benefits that this proposal would bring with it, which would have as its main objective to strengthen the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE).

According to the former politician, what the Fourth Transformation (Q4) intends to accomplish is to expand the capacity of the CFE by 20%, a situation that could not be sustainable, since that would mean an increase in final tariffs for consumers.

For this reason, he assured that this situation is not “energy sovereignty”, as López Obrador has argued, so he urged people not to be deceived by the members and supporters of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena).

“Forcing the participation of #CFE 20% above its current generation capacity would raise electricity prices; only through subsidies could we reduce the price we pay. This is not energy sovereignty, it is energy slavery. Don't let #Morena fool you,” Madrazo wrote on social media.

La diputada de Morena protagonizó una discusión con Roberto Madrazo (Foto: Twitter)

Faced with these statements, the deputy of the cherry party, Patricia Armendáriz, came out in defense of the Electric Reform and explained some issues to the former member of the PRI.

The businesswoman also explained that the CFE has every possibility of complying with such a demand, so she recalled the occasion when the north of the country, during the winter of 2020, ran out of natural gas supply by private individuals, a situation controlled by the Federal Commission.

“The @CFEmx has the capacity to meet 100 percent of the demand as we demonstrated on the day that the tragedy ran out of natural gas in winter all the private ones got out and we managed to supply the entire @RobertoMadrazo_ market. Greetings,” reiterated the former participant of the Shark Tank program.

Users of this social network could not comment on Armendáriz's message, because since its publication it disabled the answer option for the general public, only certain people can do so, although in more than 12 hours since its publication, no one has taken such action.

Ante los reclamos del ex priista, la empresaria aseguró que la Reforma Eléctrica de AMLO sí beneficiará a las personas (FOTO: ANDREA MURCIA /CUARTOSCURO) Andrea Murcia

This was not the only tweet related to the Electricity Reform he made on April 14, because early on he developed a small thread with which he asked for congruence among deputies when casting their votes, since, he said, they would be against the homeland if they did not support this proposal.

“The more I review the #ReformaElectricaVa, the more I am sure of the need for congruence that all @s l @s compañer @s deputy @s will have to have to vote in favor of their representatives voting in favor of the reform. There is no way to say that they vote for the country and vote against it,” began the Morenista legislator.

He also stated that the “network of dispatches and contracts” would cause the CFE to lose millions of pesos that could be used to reduce tariffs, or to invest in clean energy.

Subsequently, he urged all his colleagues in the Chamber of Deputies to study the current regime and the proposed Electric Reform to realize that it would really benefit all Mexicans.

“The reform is to favor all Mexicans. Here I am to explain to you why the issue is complex but necessary to understand because of our responsibility to vote for Mexico and not in favor of a few companies that some are not even Mexican,” said Patricia Armendáriz.

KEEP READING: