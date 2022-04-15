Man accused of murdering his daughter for not playing piano well will be criminally prosecuted for aggravated femicide

The music teacher and father of an eight-year-old girl who died after being severely beaten by the man will have to answer for aggravated femicide, according to authorities, since the girl did not play the piano well. The crime occurred last Saturday, April 9, in the apartment of a residential complex in the town of San Cristóbal, in southeastern Bogotá.

The Attorney General's Office announced that a new hearing was requested in which he will be charged with this crime because the girl died when her father was arrested for these acts.

According to the investigations of the prosecutor, the accused's attacks on his own daughter had become a habit for him every time he rehearsed with the musical instrument.

“It was evident from all the testimonies that were collected quickly, together with the Judicial Police (Sijín), that there was a cycle of violence against the minor allegedly on the part of her father, a piano teacher. In these classes there are alleged acts where violence was exercised because of his condition. He was mistreated not only physically, but psychologically. (I told her) that because she was a woman and a girl she was brute,” explained the director of the Bogotá section of the Public Prosecutor's Office, José Manuel Martínez Malaver.

On the day when the alleged filicidal perpetrated the aggressions that ended his daughter's life, the family reproached him for the way he had reprimanded her, as he suffered several injuries and fainted.

“It was in the development of that piano class that these acts of extreme violence took place. The testimonies of the relatives that she was able to collect during the Sijin urgent act show that violence against the child, because of her status as a woman,” Martínez said.

After she became unconscious, they called the police and by an ambulance to attend to her. Already at the San Rafael clinic, where she was taken, they found that she had bruises on her face on her back, legs, hips. Hemorrhage in the brain and bruising all over the body were also evident.

“The legal medicine rulings make extremely complex descriptions of the injuries suffered by this minor,” said the director of the Bogotá section of the Public Prosecutor's Office.

After being captured, the man was initially prosecuted for attempted femicide and was issued an assurance measure, so he remains in La Modelo prison.





A man who abused and murdered a minor in Sucre is sent to jail

A municipal criminal judge in Sucre issued a prison insurance measure against Jairo Eduardo Julio Monterroza, for the death of a girl under 8 years of age. The man was charged with the crimes of aggravated femicide and violent sexual acts, which were accepted.

The events investigated by the Attorney General's Office reportedly occurred on January 25, in the Costa Azul neighborhood of the municipality of Santiago de Tolú (Sucre). CTI officials found the lifeless body of the 8-year-old girl in the courtyard of Monterroza's 29-year-old house. The child's body showed signs of sexual abuse.

In the Bulletin issued by the investigating body, it was possible to establish that the minor disappeared on January 24 in the afternoon, when she was last seen playing in the house of the defendant today. The next day she was found at 8 in the morning in the same place. The capture of the man took place on April 8 in Medellín by officials of the National Police.





