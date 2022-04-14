Who is the teacher Venus, former coach of Valedores de Iztacalco who wants to lead Chivas

Emigdio Venustiano Olvera, who rose to fame as coach of the team known as “Los Valedores de Iztacalco”, sent a message to Christian Martinoli after the dismissal of Marcelo Michel Leaño from Chivas (Video: Twitter/ @martinolimx)

After leading 22 matches at the head of the Chivas, Marcelo Michel Leaño was removed from the technical leadership of the Herd. Although the name Matías Almeyda is one of the most mentioned by fans and some experts, Christian Martinoli mocked the situation and proposed a character who remained far from the spotlight for more than a decade. On his Twitter profile, he applied to Emigdio Venustiano Olvera, Professor Venus.

“There they have it”, were the words with which the Azteca Deportes chronicler accompanied the video of who became the coach of Iztacalco FC, a team better known as Los Valedores de Iztacalco that played in the third professional division of Mexican football.

Emigdio Venustiano Olvera came to prominence in 2007 when Barak Fever, a member of the Azteca Deportes team then led by André Marín, proposed following the worst team of the 293 members of the Mexican Third Division on the Los Protagonistas program. From matchday 3 of the 2007 Apertura tournament, Iztacalco FC stole the screens of open television to publicize its progress within Group 6 of the competition.

Profe Venus worked as coach of Iztacalco FC who, at the request of Azteca Deportes, changed his name on camera to Valedores de Iztacalco. Under his direction, day after day, he tried to order the functioning of the squad consisting of Paquita, Yoshi, Cuchillo, Pérez, Rulo, Salcido, El Morris, Edson, Aldo, Jimmy, RBD and Memo, characters who enjoyed fame over the course of the meetings.

Olvera is originally from Mexico City, but had the opportunity to stand out as a professional player more than 800 kilometers away from his home city. The Laguna Football Club, in Torreón, received him when he was just 19 years old, in 1974, after playing for the Mastines of Naucalpan, a team that then served as a subsidiary of the First Division Pumas.

According to Profe Venus himself, his favorite position was that of the extreme or right-hand wheel thanks to the fact that he enjoyed qualities such as speed, skill and gambeta when it came to controlling the ball. His presence in the Ola Verde team paid off to fulfill his dream of making his professional football debut, as he did so in the 1975 Cup tournament against Zacatepec, under the direction of Carlos El Charro Lara.

His time in the First Division failed to prolong. For the 1975-76 season, with the arrival of José Antonio Roca, Emigdio Venustiano Olvera was left out of the squad. Despite his disappointment, he never parted with football and served as a coach in minor categories. When Iztacalco FC managed to play in the Third Division, Profe Venus took the reins of the team, although he could only win one match in the 2007 Apertura.

According to an interview that Emigdio Venustiano Olvera gave to the Iztacalco Valedores channel on YouTube, until 2019 he worked as coach of the Tigres Xochimilco team and intended to return to the Third Division with that institution. Three years later, he returned to the public eye taking advantage of the situation of the Chivas of the Guadalajara Sports Club.

