Mónica Rangel, former Morena candidate in SLP, was linked to the trial and will remain in prison

Monica Rangel, who served as head of the Ministry of Public Health in San Luis Potosí, was linked to the trial following her arrest for her probable involvement in various crimes.

A supervising judge in the entity, after a hearing that ended around 23:00 hours, decided to link it to the trial and also ordered informal preventive detention, so Rangel will remain in prison.

In this regard, a period of up to three months was set for the authorities involved to conclude the additional investigation, and the legal status of the former official could be decided.

The local prosecutor's office specified that the former candidate of morena for the state government is being prosecuted for her alleged involvement in crimes such as abusive use of public service, criminal association and fraud for 22 million pesos.

