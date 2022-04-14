“Horizon Forbidden West”: Robotic Animals and a Deadly Plague

Released in 2017, the post-apocalytic video game “Horizon Zero Dawn” became a huge hit that managed to excite critics and fans. Five years later, and after a postponement of its original release date, the sequel “Horizon Forbidden West” was finally released on February 18.

As in the first part, the title is set in a post-apocalyptic version of the United States. The protagonist remains the red-haired warrior Aloy, who, as the leader of a squad, sets out to find the source of a deadly plague. However, after the events of the first part, it has not only made friends, but also many enemies.

Those users who don't know the previous title may feel a little lost in this new release. Since the story is taken up directly from “Horizon Zero Dawn”, it wouldn't hurt to have a little prior knowledge about the past plot.

How could it be otherwise, in the new title there are also countless new characters to whom Hollywood actors have once again lent their voices.

The already vast world of the game, in which the player will be able to move freely according to the open world principle, is even wider than in the first part. The climbing mechanics have been expanded, which means that the world also extends vertically. It is inhabited by a multitude of hostile robotic animals that face the tribes of survivors.

Although not all the innovations of the sequel were approved by the public, “Horizon Forbidden West” was well received by critics. Those users who enjoyed its predecessor will also have fun with this one. And it's probably never too late to start with the first part.

“Horizon Forbidden West” is available exclusively for PlayStation 4 and 5. The predecessor title is offered for PlayStation 4 and PC.

dpa