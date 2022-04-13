Two children and a woman died in a bus accident on the Medellín - Chocó highway

In the early morning of April 13, there was a serious accident that so far left three people dead and more than 10 injured, some seriously. The incident occurred near the municipality of Carmen de Atrato, in Chocó, where a bus was turned over to the city of Quibdó.

According to authorities, the bus had departed from Cocorná, in Antioquia, to the capital of Chocó. The passengers, apparently, were more than 20 relatives. In the early hours of the morning, the bus would have capsized, leaving several of them seriously injured.

Dana González, medical coordinator at the San Roque de Carmen de Atrato hospital, told local media Publi Noticias, that at dawn they received a call from a resident of El Seis, who reported the accident. They called the authorities and traveled to the area to respond to the emergency.

Ten people were transferred there, of which 2 were sent to Medellin and Bolivar in Antioquia. The other eight remain with complex wounds, have required sutures, have oxygen, and have undergone exams and x-rays.

Apparently, the vehicle that was driven by one of the relatives had mechanical failures, the driver lost control of the steering wheel and ended up rolling through a ravine until it ended up in a tributary of the sector. The rescue occurred between 2:00 in the morning and 5:00.

According to the Administrative Department of Risk Management of Chocó, the accident left three fatalities who were from Cocorná, Antioquia. Of which, two were minors. Local media say they would be 5 and 10 years old, while the adult would be a teacher from Chocó.

They would all be members of the same family, who would have moved to Yuto to spend the Easter season, and according to the mayor of Carmen de Atrato, they would have hired the van to get around.

According to the newspaper El Universal, the authorities are investigating whether the accident occurred as a result of mechanical failures that the vehicle presented. They inquire if the passengers would have changed buses on the way. As they also evaluate the hypothesis of a micro dream of the driver.

This was not the only accident in the department of Chocó. According to the Blu Radio station, on the road that leads from the Chocoan municipalities of Risaralda to Conondo, in the Santa Cecilia sector, another willys type vehicle was also turned over.

The incident left one child dead and 10 injured. The minor was an inhabitant of the indigenous community of Peninsula, the Tahamí Indigenous Reserve of the upper Andágueda, in the municipality of Bagadó. The other injured were referred to the hospital in Santa Cecilia.

The National Road Safety Agency (ANSV) has reported so far this Easter, 356 accidents, which left 58 people dead and 399 injured. It is important to note that despite the number of accidents if compared with the figure for 2021, it can be concluded that these have decreased by 11%, since last year 399 incidents were reported in which 70 people died and 463 were injured.

In this regard, it should be emphasized that the departments that report the most accidents are: Valle del Cauca, Bolívar and Cesar, according to El Tiempo, evidence of this is that three regions cover 51.7% of reported accidents and that speeding is very common, which is the most common reason for reported traffic accidents in Colombia.

