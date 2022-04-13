The kick in the face that Frank Fabra received in the middle of the Copa Libertadores match

Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores - Group E - Boca Juniors v Always Ready - Estadio La Bombonera, Buenos Aires, Argentina - April 12, 2022. Boca Juniors' Frank Fabra in action with Always Ready's Marc Enoumba REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Boca Juniors beat Always Ready 2-0 for the second date of Group E of the Copa Libertadores. The 'Xeneize' won with two goals from Darío Benedetto and these three points are vital for Sebastián Battaglia's team, who lost in the debut to Deportivo Cali. However, in the match the hard entries by the Bolivians were the protagonists, even strongly assaulting Frank Fabra on his face.

At the end of the first half, a pitched battle broke out as a result of a violent kick by Rodrigo Ramallo in the face of the Colombian right-back. Uruguayan referee Gustavo Tejera expelled the Bolivian footballer for violent behavior, while he admonished Gastón Ávila and Darío Benedetto for fighting rivals.

From the beginning, the match was very disputed and frictional. The Bolivian cast had a rough game and spirits rose in La Bombonera. There were a lot of split plays with a strong leg. The friction was a constant.

But the duel was experienced with great intensity also from outside the court since the visiting coach, Eduardo Villegas, also saw the red one at the beginning of the complement for protesting the linesman and the referee considered that it was disrespected to his assistant.

Boca Juniors took the lead, but found a team strong in the physical. Pipa Benedetto's goal gave the local peace of mind, who then sought to widen the difference and had the juvenile Exequiel Zeballos as one of his figures since he generated danger with his mobility in the attack and in fact provided the assistance of the tanto xeneize.

In the second half Boca Juniors, with one man too many, had more spaces to score the same and another that had a good performance was Eduardo Salvio, who seeks to recover the performance he had on his arrival at the club in 2019. After his serious injury - rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament - in March 2021, he returned eight months later.

After their defeat in the first match against Deportivo Cali, the team led by Sebastián Battaglia needed a win to be able to settle in the area, which is even since its rival on Tuesday beat Corinthians at home on the first day. The Brazilians and Colombians will meet this Wednesday, April 13 at 7:00pm in São Paulo.

With this triumph, Boca Juniors reached the line of Always Ready and Deportivo Cali, for now all three with the same score. The next match for those led by Battaglia will be on Tuesday, April 26 against Corinthians in Brazil.

