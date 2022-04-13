Tessy Linda confirms that Nestor Villanueva dated her while crying on television for Florcita Polo

After Florcita Polo announced in a statement that her marriage to Néstor Villanueva had come to an end, the cumbiambero appeared in different television programs assuring that he still loved his wife and that he wished to get his family back.

However, according to dancer Tessy Linda, during the time that the singer of cumbia appeared on television looking to reconcile with his still wife, she received messages from Néstor telling her that he loved her and that he was going to fight for the romance they were starting.

When questioned by Magaly Medina, the dancer pointed out that this happened in February and that at all times the cumbiambero told her that he was separated and that he had no intention of returning to Florcita Polo.

In addition, she said that at that time she believed her because they have known each other for years. “ Nestor is a very polite guy who knows how to convince people, he didn't victimize me or anything because I also made a mistake, I shouldn't believe him ,” he said.

In the interview she had on the show Magaly Tv: La firme, Tessy Linda also showed some high-voltage messages that she shared with Néstor Villanueva when they were dating, in which she asked him to see him for a hug and sleep at her friend's house.

At another time, the dancer assumed that she made a mistake in believing that everything the singer said to her, this without imagining that it was affecting a family and Florcita Polo, who on different occasions came out crying asking to stop involving her still husband.

“ I am here to admit that I made a mistake; but I have my pants on well to admit that I made them ,” he said in the presence of Susy Díaz, who also came to the program to make some comments on the matter.

Finally, Tessy Linda indicated that she made the decision to leave Nestor Villanueva when she saw him crying on television saying that he was willing to get his family back.

“I got carried away by certain things. I believed him what he was telling me for as long as we've known each other too. He was always alone. He always called me. At one point I thought it was true that he was separated . After he declared that he was going to get his family back, that's when I decided to stay away,” he said.

Tessy Linda pointed out that at some point she believed in the words of Néstor Villanueva, who told her that she would not return to Florcita Polo alone.

HOW MUCH DOES NÉSTOR VILLANUEVA PASS FROM PENSIÓN TO HIS CHILDREN?

According to Susy Díaz, Nestor Villanueva complies with the maintenance of her little ones, but she would spend a fairly low amount of money, because according to the former congressman, in total she only gives her 100 soles a week.

The former vedette also pointed out that the possibility of a reconciliation between the singer and his daughter Florcita is completely ruled out after it became known that he was unfaithful on more than one occasion, so it is convenient for cumbiambero to sign the divorce by mutual agreement.

