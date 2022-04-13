Get ready for the landing of “Paw Patrol: The Movie”, this April 14 on Paramount+

Equipped with the best technology, the puppies fight together to save the inhabitants of Ciudad Aventura. (Paramount )

After a long wait, the Canadian animated action-adventure film, released in cinemas in 2021, is coming to Paramount+. This is based on the television series Paw Patrol created by Keith Chapman.

In the film, Ryder and the Cubs are called to Adventure City to prevent Mayor Humdinger from turning the bustling metropolis into a state of chaos. With a new headquarters, new gadgets and vehicles, and even a new puppy named Liberty, Paw Patrol is ready for an epic adventure that is “fun and enchanting”.

Let's dive into history

In Bahia Aventura, a truck driver crashes and is left hanging on the city bridge. Captain Turbot encounters the scene and calls Ryder, who sends the Paw Patrols into action. Chase, the cop puppy, saves the trucker. Meanwhile, in nearby Adventure City, the archenemy of the Paw Patrol, Mayor Humdinger, has recently been elected mayor. Knowing his infamous misdeeds on Cloud Background, a dachshund named Liberty calls the team. He arrives and settles in his new barracks.

Meanwhile, Humdinger, due to the bad weather, uses a device called a cloud catcher to clear the sky and perform a fireworks show. However, it goes out of control causing a fire and the equipment is alerted. Enraged Humdinger tells his henchmen Butch and Ruben to get rid of the Paw Patrol by any means.

Featuring the Spanish-language voices of Bryan and Eddy Skabeche as Ruben and Butch; and Nina Rubín Legarreta as Liberty, Paw Patrol: the film contains hours of entertainment with extra exclusive content. The film was produced by Spin Master Entertainment, the toy company behind the series, with animation provided by Mikros Image. It was directed by Cal Brunker, who co-wrote the script with Billy Frolick and Bob Barlen based on a story by Frolick. It is the first of several planned films produced under the Spin Master Entertainment brand.

On November 3, 2021, following a huge success at the box office, Spin Master and Nickelodeon Movies officially announced that a sequel titled Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie was in development.

KEEP READING: