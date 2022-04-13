Ale Capetillo moved Eduardo Capetillo with a tender birthday greeting: “Love of my life”

The Capetillo Gaytán family is celebrating, the soap opera hunk and former Timbiriche member turned 52 this Wednesday, April 13. The first person to congratulate him was his daughter Alejandra Capetillo, who, thanks to the time difference that exists between Spain, where he has lived for several months, and Mexico surprised his father during the early hours of his birthday with a moving message.

The model and influencer took to her Instagram account to dedicate a few touching words in honor of Eduardo Capetillo. He also opened his memory chest to share a series of photographs of his father during his youth, others where he appears with Biby Gaytán during their first years of marriage, and some more that captured unforgettable moments they lived as a family.

Alejandra Capetillo began her message by recognizing her father's trajectory and the mark she has left in the middle with her protagonists in telenovelas such as Marimar, Reach a Star, Baila Conmigo, Camila, La otra cara del alma, and her time in the iconic eighties band Timbiriche. The influencer mentioned that she has had the opportunity to accompany him in some projects and has managed to see his professionalism in each of them.

Eduardo y Biby formaron una familia junto a sus cinco hijos. (Captura: @alecapetilloga/Instagram)

However, the aspect he values most is his facet as a father: “I have had the privilege of seeing you as a 'dad' and the most important, as a human being. Regardless of the role you have to follow, I have had the privilege of seeing you up close, as you are, without labels, without a role [...] you mean everything to me, and when I say “everything” I mean it. I still can't find ONE word that unifies all that you have been to me,” he began.

Alejandra confessed that during the months she has been living in Spain she has not only managed to become independent and achieve professional triumphs, but that time has also helped her to reflect on her closeness to her family, especially to her father, whom she considers as an example in all aspects.

“I want to thank you for always putting my happiness and that of your whole family before yours, because thank God we never lacked anything, for giving us all the opportunities that were within your reach, for your patience, for all your hugs, for your lessons, for protecting me first and foremost I thank you for being you and for allow me not only to see you as a dad but as a friend that I can always count on,” he continued.

Eduardo Capetillo y Biby Gaytán protagonizaron "Camila" en 1998 (Foto: @alecapetilloga/Instagram)

The 22-year-old model commented that during such a special day she would have liked to have the opportunity to do the favorite activity she has with her father, enjoy the waves of the sea: “To date that “moment” of how you hugged me in the waves of the sea so that I would not be carried away by the current, that moment is still my safe place, when the most I felt protected and happy.”

Finally, Alejandra mentioned that she will continue to turn to her father as she has done throughout her life. With this, the influencer exposed the complicity, closeness and close relationship that exists between father and daughter. The reactions were not long in coming and soon Eduardo Capetillo responded from his Instagram stories with a heartfelt appreciation.

(Foto: @alecapetilloga/Instagram)

“Love of my life, I love you with all my soul. Beautiful daughter, you are the best. Thank you for your beautiful words, always yours, my life,” he wrote.

Biby Gaytán was not far behind and after reading her daughter's post she commented: “My precious girl!!! You made me cry!!! We love you beyond what is possible!!”

