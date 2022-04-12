Zacatecas: six bodies with traces of torture were found near the border with San Luis Potosí

Soldiers and police officers patrol near at crime scene where unknown assailants left the bodies of men wrapped in blankets in Fresnillo, in Zacatecas state, Mexico February 5, 2022. REUTERS/Arturo Cardena NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

On the morning of Tuesday, April 12, six bodies with obvious signs of torture were found in Pinos, Zacatecas, a town near the state border with San Luis Potosí, so in the first instance it had been reported that the bodies had been deposited in the neighboring state.

Motorists driving on the local highway in the town of Santiago reported to the authorities the presence of the five bodies at emergency number 911, so state police moved to the place to secure the area and subsequently provide protection to the experts of the Attorney General's Office of the State of Zacatecas (FGE).

The Zacatecan authorities arrived at the place at approximately 9 o'clock, where they found the bodies tied and showed signs of violence prior to their death. Staff of the General Directorate of Expert Services (DGSP) lifted the bodies and transferred them to the Forensic Medical Service, where the corresponding studies will be carried out.

After securing the area, Zacatecas uniformed personnel carried out explorations in the areas near the area, whereby they were able to detect the presence of one more body, which was also guarded by the state security forces.

On Tuesday afternoon, the FGE reported on what happened in a statement, in which it “confirms the discovery of six dead bodies, in the case of five men and one woman; at the moment the expert forensic personnel are processing the place for the removal and transfer of the bodies to the Medical Service Forensic”.

In the same way, the agency reported that it will remain in constant communication with the Attorney General's Office of the State of San Luis Potosí in order to exchange information “leading to the prompt identification of the bodies, given that due to the proximity of the finding to the boundaries of that State it is not ruled out that the victims or some of them may originate from that place”, as stated by the FGE of Zacatecas.

*Information in development...