Sergio Fajardo suggests appointing ad hoc registrar

The candidate for the presidency of Colombia for the Centro Esperanza Coalition, Sergio Fajardo, extended a series of criticisms of registrar Alexander Vega, and hinted that the suspicion aroused by the electoral body is dangerous to national security.

Fajardo seems to be the only aspirant who is not taking advantage of the holiday to rest. On the contrary, it is touring the Coffee Axis to present its government plan for the first round, which will be on May 29. After spending Monday in the city of Pereira (Risaralda), Fajardo arrived this Tuesday in Manizales.

On the morning of April 12, the candidate attended a press conference at the Hotel El Carretero, in the capital of Caldea. From there he launched strong criticism of Vega's management, who on Monday night accepted before the news news RCN News that the votes recovered after reviewing the forms and recounting amount to one million.

According to the candidate of the center, voters have not been pedagogically explained to what the irregularities are due, what will be done this time to ensure that their votes are counted correctly and how the composition of the juries will be changed.

As a result, voters lost confidence in the Registrar's Office. That may play against the stability of institutions, since Sergio Fajardo believes that the country could be on the verge of another social outbreak.

Faced with this situation, Fajardo called for a greater presence of the Electoral Observation Mission (EOM) and the international community at the next election. He also called on the media to demand transparency in the process.

Then the mathematician went further: he accepted that he considers it a good idea to appoint an ad hoc registrar for the next election. He said that the elections should not be led by “the same person who led us to this crisis that we have; that raises a lot of mistrust and it is the responsibility of the Government to ensure that elections are respected in Colombia.” Anyway, Fajardo is aware that nothing will happen with Vega.

After this press conference, Fajardo went to a lunch with businessmen from Manizales and a citizen meeting. Next Wednesday, April 13, the candidate will arrive in Armenia, the capital of Quindio.

