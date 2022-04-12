Migrations: Chaos and Claims at the Beginning of Passport Care

Chaos and unrest at the start of care at the Migration office | VIDEO: RPP TV

Attention began at the headquarters of the National Superintendence of Migration in Breña, but chaos immediately took over the place after dozens of people claimed that those whose trips are not within 48 hours are being rejected. The police had to intervene to bring order, but complaints and protests do not stop there.

According to information from América TV, there are hundreds of people who have been queuing since last night, but when they enter to process the travel document, they are told that they must return tomorrow, Wednesday or at 5 pm today in order to be taken care of, but many demand attention as they fear missing their flights as happened yesterday at Jorge Chávez airport, where dozens of travelers missed their flights because they did not have their passports in time.

On the spot, several people also reported that rows are being sold to families and that complicates the situation of those who really need a passport.

Today Migraciones will attend scheduled appointments, people who need to process the emergency passport and those with travel within the next 48 hours. Others who do not have an appointment or without urgency will not be able to enter the Migration headquarters.

“They have informed me that they can attend today because yesterday they told me that I was saturated. I went to the door and they told me that there will be no preferential”, said one professor.

Yesterday, despite the resumption of attention at Jorge Chávez airport, after the arrival of a batch of emergency passports, many citizens and entire families who had flights to board, were unable to travel and were delayed in receiving the necessary document to move.

So far, the only airline that has spoken out was Latam, a company that reported that it will not charge any type of penalty to its customers because of this problem.

The National Superintendency of Migration indicated that “following the demand for passports arising from the approach of the long holiday, the current administration has managed to obtain an advance of delivery of the travel document by the contracted provider this year, which will be sent today to our various headquarters.”

“Likewise, by July 2022, we will have received a total of 700,000 passports to cover the demand of citizens this year,” they emphasize.

“The National Superintendency of Migration apologizes to the citizens for the incidents that occurred at Jorge Chavez International Airport and at the headquarters, and ensures that the correct care of citizens will be carried out without major problems,” they say.

LACK OF PASSPORTS

Since January of this year, it was warned that Migraciones could not comply with the delivery of passports on time, even with scheduled appointments six months late, so to access this document immediately it was necessary to present a travel ticket and thus process the emergency document at the same airport, but yesterday this also failed.

According to the head of Migration, Jorge Fernández, the failure in the system was due to the age of the system acquired in 2014 and they are asking the MEF for an investment project to acquire a new system.

Despite this, Fernández has assured that the 700,000 newly acquired passports will arrive in batches until July of this year.

The general manager of Comex-Peru, Jessica Luna, what happened yesterday at the airport and the Migration Centre responds to the appointment of officials with no experience and instability in the posts, since in recent months we have had three superintendents, not counting the four Ministers of the Interior.

KEEP READING